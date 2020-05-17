Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone 'Amphan': 12 coastal districts of Odisha put on alert

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-05-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 16:37 IST
Cyclone 'Amphan': 12 coastal districts of Odisha put on alert
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government has asked the administration of its 12 coastal districts to remain in a state of preparedness to deal with any eventuality in the wake of cyclone 'Amphan', a senior official said on Sunday. On Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik's direction, the district collectors of Ganjam, Gajapti, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Nayagarh have been asked to remain alert.

"This apart, we are keeping a close watch on the four coastal districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore," Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), PK Jena said. Stating that the state government is closely monitoring the movement of the cyclonic storm, he said any decision on undertaking evacuation of people living in the low-lying areas and in thatched and mud houses will be taken with an assessment of the situation after 'Amphan' recurves.

While arrangements have been made to shift around 11 lakh people from vulnerable areas to safe places, the number of people to be evacuated and places where such operation is required will be decided at the right time, Jena said. He said of the 809 cyclone shelters in the 12 coastal districts, 242 are now being used as temporary medical camps for the returnees from different states amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We have 567 cyclone and flood shelters available to house the people in case evacuation is required. In addition, we have arranged 7,092 buildings to keep people if required," Jena said. Patnaik has put a target of zero casualties before the administration, saying, "Saving lives is our priority and we should put our best efforts to save every precious human life".

"Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), NDRF, and fire service personnel have already been sent to the districts. We are also in constant touch with the Indian Coast Guard, IMD, and NDRF for any requirement," Jena said. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General S N Pradhan said 10 teams have been sent to seven districts in Odisha and 10 others kept stand by.

Arrangements have already been made to restore power, water supply, clear roads, start rescue, and relief operations immediately after the cyclone impact subsides in the state. Regarding a large number of migrants returning to Odisha from other states, many of them on foot, Jena said personnel at border checkpoints have been asked to take appropriate steps keeping the cyclone situation in view.

Cyclone Amphan has gathered strength and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, raising the likelihood of heavy rainfall coupled with the high-velocity wind in several coastal districts of Odisha and parts of West Bengal. It is likely to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh between the afternoon and evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Israel's Netanyahu presents new unity government to parliament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his new unity government to parliament on Sunday, ending more than a year of political deadlock but still facing a trial starting in a week for alleged corruption.His power-sharing agreeme...

Dwayne Johnson says he is proud of daughter Simone for joining WWE

Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson says its a proud moment for him to see his daughter Simone following in his footsteps and join WWE. Johnson, who had a long career in professional wrestling before becoming a Hollywood star, said Simone,...

BJP govt ‘hawa-hawai sarkar’, poor ‘not vandaniye’ in Vande Bharat’: Akhilesh Yadav

Terming the BJP governments in the Centre and Uttar Pradesh as hawa-hawai sarkar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asked why are the poor not vandaniye respectable in Vande Bharat. Uttar Pradesh, which gave the country its pre...

Maha Cong leader blames news channel for fall in tomato prices

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Sunday said a Hindi news channel was behind the crash in tomato prices amid the coronavirus outbreak and sought a ban on it for a period of one month. He said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020