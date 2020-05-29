Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt organises awareness camp on desert locust attack

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:19 IST
Delhi govt organises awareness camp on desert locust attack
Representative Image Image Credit: www.fao.org

Following directions from Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai, authorities on Friday organized a campaign to create awareness among farmers to prevent a probable attack of desert locusts in the national capital. Officials said the agriculture unit of the Development Department organized a training-cum-demonstration camp in Daryapur village in North Delhi in coordination with the officers of Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

The Delhi government had on Thursday asked authorities concerned to spray insecticides and pesticides on crops and vegetation to prevent a probable desert locust attack, with Rai saying an awareness campaign would be run over the issue. Joint Director, Agriculture Department, A P Saini in the advisory issued on Wednesday asked the authorities to organize awareness programs for the public and farmers to prevent the attack of locusts in the national capital.

"As the swarm of locusts flies in daytime, and rests during the night, it should not be allowed to rest at night," the advisory read. It asked the authorities to carry out spraying of pesticides chlorpyrifos and malathion.

Also, Delhi's forest department is considering covering the saplings in its nurseries with polythene to protect them against the desert locust attack. "It is not possible to cover the trees. We will at least cover the saplings in the nurseries," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Ishwar Singh said.

"Covering plants with polythene can also counter-productive during this heat. So, we will do this only when we know for sure that the swarm of locusts is headed towards Delhi," the official said. Singh said in a city like Delhi, spraying of chemicals can be detrimental to the environment.

"If we spray the vegetation, trees, and plants with a chemical in anticipation of a locust attack, we should also consider how dangerous it will be for the environment," he said. There are 14 lakh saplings in 14 government nurseries across Delhi, Singh said.

India is battling the worst desert locust outbreak. The crop-destroying swarms first attacked Rajasthan and have now spread to Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. According to experts, broadly four species of locusts are found in India -- desert locust, migratory locust, Bombay locust, and tree locust.

The desert locust is considered the most destructive. It multiplies very rapidly and is capable of covering 150 kilometers in a day. This insect, a type of grasshopper, can eat more than its body weight. One square kilometer of locust swarm containing around 40 million locusts can in a day eat as much food as 35,000 people.

Experts blame the growing menace of desert locusts on climate change. They say breeding of locusts is directly related to soil moisture and food availability.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Britain seeking new entrants to 5G market - PM's spokesman

Britain set out in January that it was seeking entrants into the market for 5G telecommunications and that London is speaking to allies about it such as the United States, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.We set o...

India's GDP growth slows to 3.1 pc in January-March 2020: Govt data.

Indias GDP growth slows to 3.1 pc in January-March 2020 Govt data....

Ethiopia passes supplementary budget to help absorb virus impact

Ethiopias parliament on Friday approved a supplementary budget worth 48.56 billion birrs 1.43 billion for the financial year ending July to help the economy weather the impact from the novel coronavirus.Authorities have put in place several...

INSIGHT-Black voters don't trust mail ballots. That's a problem for Democrats

Sharon Fason used to accompany her mother to their south Chicago polling place every Election Day as a little girl, watching as she joined their African-American neighbors in the hard-won right of casting a ballot.Now 47, Fason says she alw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020