Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drugs standards group nixes plan to kick pharma's crab blood habit

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2020 04:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 04:04 IST
Drugs standards group nixes plan to kick pharma's crab blood habit

Horseshoe crabs' icy-blue blood will remain the drug industry's standard for safety tests after a powerful U.S. group ditched a plan to give equal status to a synthetic substitute pushed by Swiss biotech Lonza and animal welfare groups. The crabs' copper-rich blood clots in the presence of bacterial endotoxins and has long been used in tests to detect contamination in shots and infusions.

More recently, man-made versions called recombinant Factor C (rFC) from Basel-based Lonza and others have emerged. An industry battle has been brewing, as another testing giant, Lonza's U.S.-based rival Charles River Laboratories , has criticized the synthetic option on safety grounds.

Maryland-based U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP), whose influential publications guide the drug industry, had initially proposed adding rFC to the existing chapter governing international endotoxin testing standards. USP has now abandoned that, it announced late on Friday, opting instead to put rFC in a new stand-alone chapter. This means drug companies seeking to use it must continue to do extra validation work, to guarantee their methods of using rFC tests match those of tests made from crab blood.

The decision gives the drug industry fewer incentives to end its reliance on animal-based tests, even as companies like Lonza and France's bioMerieux promote man-made alternatives and wildlife advocates worry about crab bleeding's effect on the coastal ecosystem. USP told Reuters on Sunday its experts concluded there was too little practical experience with drug products tested with rFC to put the synthetic tests on equal footing with crab blood tests, which have been widely used for decades.

"Given the importance of endotoxin testing in protecting patients ...the committee ultimately decided more real-world data" was needed, USP said in a statement, adding this approach will give the U.S. Food and Drug Administration flexibility to work with drugmakers on rFC validation requirements. USP did say it supports efforts to shift to rFC tests, including for potential testing of COVID-19 medicines or vaccines where it is offering technical assistance.

Endotoxin tests number 70 million annually and estimates put the relevant market at $1 billion annually by 2024. Eli Lilly, one drugmaker that has shifted to synthetic tests for drugs like its migraine treatment Emgality, has said rFC is safe and that the extra validation requirements have been a hurdle to adoption by more companies.

Conservationists, including advocates for migratory birds that dine on horseshoe crab eggs on the U.S. East Coast, have also been pushing for rFC's increased use to take pressure off crabs, some of which die after being returned to the Atlantic Ocean following bleeding. Lonza did not immediately comment on USP's move.

Charles River also did not return a request for comment. The New Jersey Audubon Society and Delaware-based Ecological Research & Development Group, a crab conservation group, did not respond to messages seeking comment.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

US violence: 1,400 arrests in 17 cities during protests

Police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 US cities as protests continue over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died on Monday in Minnesota after a police officer put his knee on Floyds neck for more than eight minutes. The officer was ...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 286 to 181,482

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 286 to 181,482, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday.The reported death toll rose by 11 to 8,500, the data showed. ...

Celtics' Brown, Pacers' Brogdon join Atlanta protest

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to help lead a peaceful protest in Atlanta on Saturday night, he said on a live stream of his Instagram account. I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community, said Brown, wh...

Vadodara Central Jail inmates contribute in fight against COVID-19

Inmates at the Vadodara Central Jail are stitching face masks, making hand sanitiser and soaps and contributing towards the fight against coronavirus. MN Rathwa, Senior Jailer at the jail said that the Vadodara Central Jail runs such activi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020