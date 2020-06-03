Cyclone: Traffic on Bandra-Worli sea link suspended

Vehicular movement on iconic Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai was suspended on Wednesday in light of cyclone 'Nisarga' which began landfall near Alibaug, about 95 km from Mumbai, police said. "In light of #CycloneNisarga, no vehicular movement is permitted on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link," tweeted Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police are taking every precautions to avert any untoward damage due to the cyclone, it said. An alert has already been sounded in Mumbai in view of the cyclone 'Nisarga', which made landfall near Alibaug around 12:30 pm.