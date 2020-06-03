Cyclone: Traffic on Bandra-Worli sea link suspended

Cyclone: Traffic on Bandra-Worli sea link suspendedPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 14:01 IST
Vehicular movement on iconic Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai was suspended on Wednesday in light of cyclone 'Nisarga' which began landfall near Alibaug, about 95 km from Mumbai, police said. "In light of #CycloneNisarga, no vehicular movement is permitted on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link," tweeted Mumbai Police.
Mumbai Police are taking every precautions to avert any untoward damage due to the cyclone, it said. An alert has already been sounded in Mumbai in view of the cyclone 'Nisarga', which made landfall near Alibaug around 12:30 pm.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Alibaug
- Mumbai Police
- BandraWorli Sea Link
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Central paramilitary forces to be deployed in Mumbai from today
Migration of labourers hits bakery units in Mumbai
Centre declares Ambikapur, Rajkot, Surat, Mysore, Indore, Navi Mumbai as '5-star garbage free cities'.
Locals protest against setting up of quarantine centre in Mumbai
Rajkot, Indore, Navi Mumbai among Centre's '5-star garbage-free' cities; Delhi 3-star