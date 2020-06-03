Cyclone: Over 40,000 living near sea coast in Mumbai evacuated

Over 40,000 people living near the sea coast in Mumbai were shifted to safer places in view of the cyclone 'Nisarga' which made landfall at Alibaug in neighboring Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said. When the cyclone passes off, these people will be sent home after their health tests, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"The BMC shifted 10,840 people from areas near the sea coast and landslide-prone locations to 35 municipal schools where temporary accommodation facilities have been set up. They were provided food and water," the civic body said in a release.

Besides, following an appeal by the BMC, nearly 30,000 people on their own moved to these temporary accommodations, it said. The civic body also received 37 complaints of tree fall in the city, but there was no report of any injury.

Mumbai Police also said that hundreds of people living in areas near seashores like Colaba in South Mumbai, Worli, and Dadar in Central Mumbai, and Juhu and Versova in Western Mumbai were shifted to safer places. Police have beefed up security along the beaches in Mumbai, where Section 144 of the CrPC has already been imposed.

"Mumbai, we have survived several storms together. This cyclone shall pass too. As always, just take all necessary precautions, follow the guidelines, and don't believe in any rumors. Trust only official sources. Take care," Mumbai Police tweeted.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal also asked people not to venture out of their homes, unless necessary, and support the city administration. The civic body on Tuesday shifted 212 COVID-19 patients admitted at a facility in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to facilities set up at the Worli-based National Sports Club of India (NSCI) dome and NESCO ground in suburban Goregaon to avoid any untoward incident.

According to the BMC, the facility at BKC was able to withstand wind speed of 105 kmph, but the MeT department said wind speed would be about 120 kmph when the cyclone hits the coast.