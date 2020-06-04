Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global CO2 measurement hits record high in May despite pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:30 IST
Global CO2 measurement hits record high in May despite pandemic

A key measure of carbon dioxide emissions in the Earth's atmosphere hit a record in May even as a global pandemic brought the world's economies to a virtual standstill this year, according to U.S. government data published on Thursday. Carbon dioxide recorded at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii reached 417 parts per million (ppm) in May, higher than the record of 414.8 ppm set last year, according to the announcement by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego.

The drop in worldwide emissions due to the coronavirus outbreak -- estimated to be as much as 26 percent in some countries during the peak of government confinement orders -- fails to cancel out the large natural variations in carbon emissions caused by how plants and soils react to temperature, humidity and other factors, scientists said. It would take carbon dioxide reductions of 20% to 30% for six to 12 months to slow the rate of increase in the measurements at Mauna Loa, Scripps said in a statement.

Last month, research published https://www.reuters.com/article/us-carbon-emissions/global-co2-emissions-could-fall-by-up-to-7-this-year-amid-pandemic-research-idUSKBN22V287 in the journal Nature Climate Change predicted that global emissions could fall by up to 7% this year. "It will decrease the rate of increase of CO2 by a little bit, but it will still be increasing," Pieter Tans, chief scientist at NOAA's greenhouse gas monitoring lab, said in an interview. "So a 10 percent change -- it's even hard for us to measure."

May is the annual peak for the world's carbon dioxide emissions, which are at levels not experienced by the atmosphere in several million years. Carbon dioxide concentrations at Mauna Loa are documented in a graph known as the Keeling Curve, named for Charles Keeling, who began measurements there in 1958.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

McCann family seeks closure as Germany presumes girl is dead

Madeleine McCanns family is hoping for closure in the case after a key suspect was identified in Germany and as authorities there say they believe the missing British girl is dead. McCann was 3 at the time of her disappearance while she was...

WRAPUP 5-Police fire pepper spray during Hong Kong Tiananmen memorials

Police fired pepper spray at Hong Kong protesters on Thursday who were defying a ban to stage candlelit rallies in memory of Chinas 1989 Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown while accusing Beijing of stifling their freedoms too. The scuffle...

African countries secure 90 million coronavirus test kits for next six months

African countries have secured 90 million test kits for the novel coronavirus for the next six months, a regional disease control body said on Thursday, urging states and donors to boost testing capabilities on the continent as quickly as p...

Slovenia to lift border restrictions for Austrians on Friday

Slovenia will from Friday lift coronavirus border restrictions for Austrians, a government spokesman said on Thursday, following a similar move by neighbouring Austria to lift border restrictions for Slovenians. Slovenia had introduced bord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020