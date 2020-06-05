Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit trade talks make 'no significant progress' as deadline nears

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:15 IST
Brexit trade talks make 'no significant progress' as deadline nears

European Union and British negotiators said on Friday they had made very little progress in their latest round of talks about a Brexit free trade agreement, with just weeks left to extend a year-end deadline to reach a deal. Both sides, however, avoided the vitriol that has sometimes marked years of tortuous Brexit talks. They laid out plans to intensify negotiations and pleaded for a renewed political push when their leaders assess the situation later in June.

Britain left the EU in January. Their relationship is now governed by a transition arrangement that keeps previous rules in place while they negotiate new terms. So far, this has not gone well. "This week, there have been no significant areas of progress ... We cannot go on like this forever," EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told a news conference.

He said the EU and Britain remained far apart on the issues of fair competition guarantees and the governance of their new relationship, as well as fishing rights. He noted some progress in talks over human rights guarantees that would allow Britain and the EU to go on cooperating in criminal and judicial matters from 2021, but the two sides were still far from agreement.

Britain had a similar message. "Progress remains limited but our talks have been positive in tone," Britain's chief negotiator, David Frost, said. "Negotiations will continue and we remain committed to a successful outcome."

DEAL OR HARD BREXIT The EU says Britain can only go on trading freely with it if London signs up to "level playing field" rules to guarantee equivalent regulatory standards on the environment and labour. London rejects this, saying it will not be dictated to by the EU.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to hold talks with Barnier's boss, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the chairman of the 27 EU leaders, Charles Michel, later this month. Negotiators would resume in late June or early July, Barnier said, possibly in person after months of videoconferences because of the coronavirus crisis.

"If we are to make progress, it is clear that we must intensify and accelerate our work," Frost said. If the negotiation period is not extended this month, a deal needs to be sealed by the end of October to allow enough time for ratification by the bloc's 27 member states, Barnier said.

Hopes for a move on fisheries have not materialised in this week's negotiations and the two sides failed to close the gap on nuclear cooperation or fighting money laundering. At stake is 650 billion pounds ($825 billion) in trade a year before the coronavirus crisis between the world's fifth-biggest economy and its biggest trading bloc.

"Is a deal possible? Yes, definitely. But I think it also means the UK needs to have a more realistic approach. You cannot have full sovereignty and at the same time full access to the (EU) single market," Germany's EU ambassador, Michael Clauss, said this week. On Friday, a UK official involved in the negotiations replied: "It is obvious the EU must move its positions for there to be a deal."

(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski, Guy Faulconbridge and William James; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Peter Graff and Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Trump calls for shift in coronavirus strategy to allow for end to lockdowns

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called for a shift in strategy against the coronavirus pandemic to focus resources on protecting high-risk populations as he pushes for a total end to stay-at-home orders in states throughout the countr...

Bismah Maroof retains captaincy; Anam Amin, Umaima Sohail get full PCB central contracts

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Friday announced performance-based womens central contract list for 2020-21 in which Bismah Maroof retains the captaincy, while Anam Amin and Umaima Sohail get full contracts. Maroof, Javeria Khan, and Dian...

OPEC+ to meet Saturday on extending cuts, pushing for compliance

OPEC and its allies led by Russia will meet on Saturday to discuss extending record oil production cuts and to push laggards such as Iraq and Nigeria to comply with existing curbs. The producers known as OPEC previously agreed to cut supply...

Umar Akmal's appeal against 3-year ban to be heard on June 11

Former Pakistan Supreme Court judge Justice retd Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear wicket-keeper batsman Umar Akmals appeal against the three-year ban for breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020