Southern Naval Command observes Environment Day with focus on Biodiversity

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) observed World Environment Day on 05 Jun 20 with emphasis on 'Biodiversity'.The event witnessed active participation from the naval community, adhering to social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols.

At Kochi, more than 3500 saplings of different varieties presented to SNC by Dr Meenakshi, Conservator of Forests were planted by the participants. Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SNC, Commodore Anil Joseph, StationCommander, Kochi Area, along with Dr Meenakshi led the plantation drive inside Naval Base area A 'Clean-up' drive with emphasis on removal of plastic waste inside Naval Base and surrounding areas was also undertaken.

As part of the programme, the participants cleaned the Venduruthy channel, of the non-biodegradable items. Similar events were also conducted at other outstation naval units located at Ezhimala, Coimbatore, Goa, Jamnagar in Gujrat, Lonavla in Maharashtra, Chilka in Odisha and Malad at Mumbai. In addition, coastal cleanup was also undertaken at Fort Kochi.

Children of the Navy Children School and KVs actively participated in the event through online lectures and webinars. Ladies of Navy Wives Welfare Association (Southern Region) also undertook plantation drives and extensively utilised online platforms to spread the message of "Responsibility towards our Environment and Biodiversity".The ban on plastic was reiterated and the children present took a pledge to use only biodegradable carry bags.

Vice Admiral AK Chawla while interacting with the participants, appreciated them for their wholehearted efforts and encouraged them to create and nurture a sustainable and healthy ecosystem for our future generations.

(With Inputs from PIB)