Locust attack in UP's Prayagraj

Swarms of locusts entered the Prayagraj district on Thursday and destroyed standing crops in the farms. They also entered the city and attacked places which have greenery.

There was prior information from the last two days that a swarm of locusts would enter Prayagraj. "When I went out of my house, I saw a swarm of locusts. Crackers were being burst to drive them away," Sonam Devi, a local resident said.

"Suddenly, we saw a swarm of locusts come here. They have created chaos. We started bursting crackers and playing songs at high volume to drive them away. The locusts are creating a lot of problems," Yashasvi, another local resident said. The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to food supply and livelihoods of millions of people. (ANI)