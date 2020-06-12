Left Menu
Development News Edition

'New simplified COVID-19 antibody test developed'

According to the researchers, their RBD-based antibody test can measure the levels of this protein, which they said correlates to the levels of the body's neutralising antibodies that provide immunity in infected individuals. Since the RBD of the spike protein in SARS-CoV-2 is not shared among other known human or animal coronaviruses, the scientists said antibodies against this domain are likely to be highly specific to the virus, and can reveal if an individual has been exposed to it.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 11:00 IST
'New simplified COVID-19 antibody test developed'
Representative Image Image Credit: Videoblocks

Scientists have developed a new simplified COVID-19 diagnostic test that can be ramped up to analyze thousands of blood samples at labs lacking the resources of commercial medical centers, an advance that may help scale-up testing for the deadly disease. According to the researchers from the University of North Carolina in the US, there is a need for widely applicable surveillance testing to gain a better understanding of infection rates, especially the number of people with mild or no symptoms of COVID-19, who can still be carriers of the disease. The study, published in the journal Science Immunology, describes a new blood test that pinpoints the immune system molecules called antibodies in infected individuals that specifically target a unique piece of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2's spike protein. This unique protein on the virus called the receptor binding domain, or RBD, enables the virus to gain entry into host cells, the study noted. According to the researchers, their RBD-based antibody test can measure the levels of this protein, which they said correlates to the levels of the body's neutralizing antibodies that provide immunity in infected individuals.

Since the RBD of the spike protein in SARS-CoV-2 is not shared among other known human or animal coronaviruses, the scientists said antibodies against this domain are likely to be highly specific to the virus and can reveal if an individual has been exposed to it. When the researchers tested blood collected from people exposed to other coronaviruses, none had antibodies to the RBD of SARS-CoV-2, the study noted. "Our assay is extremely specific for antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19, which is not the case for some currently available antibody tests," said study co-author Aravinda de Silva from the University of North Carolina. Based on the findings, the researchers support the use of their RBD-based antibody assay for population-level surveillance, and as an estimate of the neutralizing antibody levels in people who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection.

"We are now further streamlining our test into an inexpensive assay so that instead of the test-taking four to five hours to complete, our assay could be completed in about 70 minutes without compromising quality," said study co-author Prem Lakshmanane from the University of North Carolina. In the study, the scientists designed new antigens, which are protein parts of the virus that generate an immune response in people, and used a large panel of SARS-CoV-2 patients and control human and animal samples. From day nine after the onset of symptoms and thereafter, the scientists said the new test allowed them to accurately identify RBD-based antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.

The scientists then compared the RBD-based antibody levels in patients with the levels of neutralizing antibodies detected in another sensitive assay. "We observed a robust correlation between levels of RBD-binding antibodies and SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies in individual samples," Lakshmanane said.

This means the RBD-assay not only identifies people exposed to SARS-CoV-2, but it can also be used to predict levels of neutralizing antibodies and to identify potential donors for plasma therapy, he explained. "It's important for researchers to stay engaged, to monitor antibody responses and other biological details, and to fine-tune assays to meet the different needs of individual patients, the public health community, and vaccine developers," Lakshmanane said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan names uncapped Haider Ali, Kashif Bhatti in 29-player squad for England tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Friday announced the 29-member squad for the upcoming England tour in August-September which includes two uncapped players Haider Ali and Kashif Bhatti. Ali has played for the Pakistan U19 team and had an o...

Contempt plea in HC against Delhi govt over videos of bodies at LNJP Hospital's COVID ward

A contempt petition was moved in the High Court on Friday against Delhi government, its Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, and the Medical Director of LNJP Hospital over news videos showing bodies in the COVID-19 ward of the hospital. The c...

S Korea has 56 new COVID cases amid resurgence

South Korea is reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a resurgence of the virus concentrated in the capital area. Figures released by South Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday brought nati...

Pakistan reports record single day spike in COVID-19 infections: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported 6,397 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1,25,933, the health ministry said on Friday. The new record single-day spike was reported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020