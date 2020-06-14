5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Gujarat at 8:13 pm on Sunday, with the epicentre 122 kilometres north-west of Rajkot, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. "An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 8:13 pm today," NCS said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held an immediate telephone conversation with the Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch and Patan districts, soon after the tremors were felt in the state, "Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held an immediate telephone conversation with the Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch and Patan districts following the tremors in the state and got information about the situation there," Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck 90 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 8:35 pm today. (ANI)