5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Gujarat at 8ANI | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 14-06-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 21:33 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Gujarat at 8:13 pm on Sunday, with the epicentre 122 kilometres north-west of Rajkot, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. "An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 8:13 pm today," NCS said.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held an immediate telephone conversation with the Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch and Patan districts, soon after the tremors were felt in the state, "Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held an immediate telephone conversation with the Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch and Patan districts following the tremors in the state and got information about the situation there," Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.
Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck 90 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 8:35 pm today. (ANI)
ALSO READ
With 412 new patients, tally of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rises to 16,356, death toll crosses 1,000-mark as 27 patients succumb to pandemic: health official.
Shops in Gujarat can stay open till 7 pm from June 1
Gujarat braces for cyclone, deploys 10 NDRF teams
Low pressure area likely to intensify into cyclonic storm, cross North Maharashtra, South Gujarat on June 3
PM Narendra Modi speaks with Maharashtra and Gujarat chief ministers over cyclone situation, assures all possible central help: PMO.