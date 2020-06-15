Science News Roundup: Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus

Researchers in Thailand began collecting samples from horseshoe bats to test them for coronavirus amid concerns they may pose a threat to local residents, a government statement said on Saturday. They plan to collect 300 bats over three days from a cave in the Chanthaburi province in the southeast of the country. The bats will be released following the tests.