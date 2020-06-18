5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram's Champhai
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram on Thursday, said National Center for Seismology.
The quake occurred at around 7:29 pm today, National Center for Seismology informed.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)