SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs launched SATYABHAMA (Science and Technology Yojana for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Mining Advancement) Portal for Science and Technology Programme Scheme of Ministry of Mines on 15th June 2020. The portal has been designed, developed and implemented by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Mines Informatics Division. Shri Sushil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Mines and other senior officials of the Ministry were also present.

At the launch, Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs emphasized the role of Digital Technologies in promoting research and development in the mining and mineral sector in the country. Shri Joshi appealed to the scientists and researchers in the Mining and Mineral Sector to undertake qualitative and innovative research and development work for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

In contrast to the present system where research proposals are submitted physically by the Scientists / Researchers, SATYABHAMA Portal allows online submission of project proposals along with monitoring of the projects and utilization of funds/grants. The researchers can also submit progress reports and Final Technical Reports of the projects in the electronic format in the portal. A User Manual is also available on the Portal where the stepwise procedures for submission of project proposals have been highlighted. The Portal is integrated with NGO Darpan Portal of NITI Aayog.

Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India provides funds to Academic institutions, universities, national institutes and R&D institutions recognized with the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Government of India for implementing R&D projects under Science and Technology Programme Scheme of Ministry of Mines with the vision to promote research in applied geosciences, mineral exploration, mining and allied areas, mineral processing, optimum utilization and conservation of the mineral resources of the country, for the benefit of the nation and its people.

The Portal will increase efficiency and effectiveness in the implementation of the Scheme.

The major Institutes where research projects have been funded include Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur; IIT-Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad; IIT, Roorkee; IIT, Bombay; IIT Delhi; IIT, Bhubaneswar; IIT, Madras Chennai; CSIR - Institute of Minerals & Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar; CSIR- National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology; ICAR- Central Arid Zone Research Institute; CSIR- National Geophysical Research Institute; CSIR-NML; National Institute of Technology, Rourkela; Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre, Nagpur, National Institute of Rock Mechanics, Bengaluru; Nonferrous Materials Technology Development Centre, Hyderabad, etc.

The SATYABHAMA Portal can be accessed at research.mines.gov.in. For further information on the Scheme, Ministry of Mines may be contacted at met4-mines@gov.in.

(With Inputs from PIB)