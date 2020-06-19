Left Menu
Development News Edition

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

The portal has been designed, developed and implemented by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Mines Informatics Division. Shri Sushil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Mines and other senior officials of the Ministry were also present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:16 IST
SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector
Shri Joshi appealed to the scientists and researchers in the Mining and Mineral Sector to undertake qualitative and innovative research and development work for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)

Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs launched SATYABHAMA (Science and Technology Yojana for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Mining Advancement) Portal for Science and Technology Programme Scheme of Ministry of Mines on 15th June 2020. The portal has been designed, developed and implemented by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Mines Informatics Division. Shri Sushil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Mines and other senior officials of the Ministry were also present.

At the launch, Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs emphasized the role of Digital Technologies in promoting research and development in the mining and mineral sector in the country. Shri Joshi appealed to the scientists and researchers in the Mining and Mineral Sector to undertake qualitative and innovative research and development work for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

In contrast to the present system where research proposals are submitted physically by the Scientists / Researchers, SATYABHAMA Portal allows online submission of project proposals along with monitoring of the projects and utilization of funds/grants. The researchers can also submit progress reports and Final Technical Reports of the projects in the electronic format in the portal. A User Manual is also available on the Portal where the stepwise procedures for submission of project proposals have been highlighted. The Portal is integrated with NGO Darpan Portal of NITI Aayog.

Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India provides funds to Academic institutions, universities, national institutes and R&D institutions recognized with the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Government of India for implementing R&D projects under Science and Technology Programme Scheme of Ministry of Mines with the vision to promote research in applied geosciences, mineral exploration, mining and allied areas, mineral processing, optimum utilization and conservation of the mineral resources of the country, for the benefit of the nation and its people.

The Portal will increase efficiency and effectiveness in the implementation of the Scheme.

The major Institutes where research projects have been funded include Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur; IIT-Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad; IIT, Roorkee; IIT, Bombay; IIT Delhi; IIT, Bhubaneswar; IIT, Madras Chennai; CSIR - Institute of Minerals & Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar; CSIR- National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology; ICAR- Central Arid Zone Research Institute; CSIR- National Geophysical Research Institute; CSIR-NML; National Institute of Technology, Rourkela; Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre, Nagpur, National Institute of Rock Mechanics, Bengaluru; Nonferrous Materials Technology Development Centre, Hyderabad, etc.

The SATYABHAMA Portal can be accessed at research.mines.gov.in. For further information on the Scheme, Ministry of Mines may be contacted at met4-mines@gov.in.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak says UK poised to kickstart recovery as debt overtakes GDP

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Friday expressed the hope that Britain is poised to kickstart its economic recovery from the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown as latest statistics revealed that the countrys d...

Juneteenth observance arrives amid U.S. reckoning with racism

With most formal Juneteenth events canceled due to coronavirus concerns, street marches and car caravans were planned on Friday across the United States to demand racial justice on the day commemorating the end of slavery a century and a ha...

32 Bangladeshis stranded due to lockdown sent back home

A total of 32 Bangladeshis, who were stranded in India due to the lockdown, have been sent back to the neighboring country through a checkpoint in Assams Karimganj district, a senior police officer said on Friday. The foreigners - 14 males ...

Opposition parties not invited to all-party meet slam govt, question criteria

Opposition parties like the RJD, AAP, and AIMIM reacted angrily on Friday over not being invited to the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation along the India-China border and raised questions over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020