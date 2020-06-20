Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaipur to witness 2020's first partial solar eclipse

Jaipur will witness a partial solar eclipse on Sunday, starting from 10

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-06-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 20:57 IST
Jaipur to witness 2020's first partial solar eclipse
Sandip Bhattacharya, Assistant Director B.M.Birla Planetarium (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jaipur will witness a partial solar eclipse on Sunday, starting from 10:15 am till 1:44 pm, however, this time there will be no arrangement to show the eclipse in BM Birla Planetarium campus here due to COVID-19 crisis, said Sandip Bhattacharya, Assistant Director, B.M.Birla Planetarium. Meanwhile, at 11:56 am 88 per cent of the sun will be covered.

The solar eclipse will be visible in Gharsana in Bikaner, Suratgarh, Sirsa and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dehradun and Joshimath etc. "This is the only solar eclipse visible from India this year. One should never try to watch the solar eclipse with bare eyes. Special eyeglasses or 14 number welding glasses can be used to view the eclipse. During the solar eclipse, the moon comes between the Earth and the Sun," said Bhattacharya.

The solar eclipse of June 21 is an annular eclipse where the Moon is so far from Earth that its relative size fails to cover the Sun completely and leaves the outer rims visible, thus creating a ring of fire in the sky. "The solar eclipse will be visible from 10:20 am to 1:48 pm with maximum visibility at 12:01 pm tomorrow in Delhi. Sun will be visible like a necklace. It will travel West to East. People can watch it via webcasts amid #COVID19 lockdown," according to Nehru Memorial Museum and Library.(ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand govt issues SOPs for shooting films

Uttarakhand government on Saturday issued standard operating procedures SOPs for shooting films in the state with the emphasis on social distancing and wearing of masks by crew members and staff to restrict the transmission of COVID-19. ...

Punjab reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, State count climbs to 3952

Punjabs count of coronavirus cases surged to 3,952 after 120 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, said State Health Department. A total of 120 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive case...

Volunteer sleuths track down Hawaii's quarantine scofflaws

Former longtime television reporter Angela Keen knows how to track people down. During the coronavirus pandemic, shes putting her skills to use finding tourists who defy Hawaiis mandatory two-week quarantine on arriving travellers.When memb...

Iranian dissident wounded in stabbing in the Netherlands - report

An Iranian dissident was seriously injured in a knife attack in the northern Dutch city of Leeuwarden, a local newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the victims family. The man, who was named by the Leeuwarden Courant newspaper as Sadegh Z...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020