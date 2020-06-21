Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solar eclipse seen in Delhi, Mumbai

Solar eclipse was seen in the skies of the national capital and Mumbai on Sunday.

ANI | Delhi/Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:55 IST
Solar eclipse seen in Delhi, Mumbai
Visual of solar eclipse 2020 in New Delhi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Solar eclipse was seen in the skies of the national capital and Mumbai on Sunday. The solar eclipse will be visible until 3.04 pm and the maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST.

It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. It is the first solar eclipse of this year taking place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.While people living along the path annular eclipse passing through Anupgarh, Suratgarh, Sirsa, Jakhal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Dehradun, Tapowan and Joshimath will be able to see the annular phase, people in rest of India can witness a partial eclipse, said the Ministry of Science and Technology. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four more deaths, 154 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan rose to 341 on Sunday with four more fatalities, while the cases climbed to 14,691 after 154 people tested positive, officials saidOf the fresh cases, 59 were from Dholpur, followed by 31 from Jai...

NCLAT directs to start liquidation process of Surana Power, rejects BHEL’s claim

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has set aside an NCLT order, and directed to start liquidation process of energy firm Surana Power. A three-member NCLAT bench has rejected the contentions of state-owned Bharat Heavy Electrical...

MP CM Shivraj performs yoga with family, urges people to practise asanas to stay fit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday practised yoga with his family members at his residence on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Chouhan said that he performed yogasanas at home with his family members follow...

Hetero gets DCGI nod to launch COVID-19 drug

Drug firm Hetero on Sunday said it has received approval from regulator DCGI to launch investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19The company has received the manufacturing and marketing approval for Remdesivir f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020