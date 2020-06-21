Left Menu
Development News Edition

5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram at 4.16 pm today, National Centre for Seismology said.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 21-06-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 17:37 IST
5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram at 4.16 pm today, National Centre for Seismology said.

Earlier on June 18 at around 7.29 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale had hit 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram, said National Center for Seismology.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Indonesia reports 862 new coronavirus infections; Russia reports fewer than 8,000 new cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily for coronavirus, says officialThe Chinese capital is capable of screening almost 1 million people a day for the coronavirus, an official s...

Over 57,000 registrations for UG courses in 24 hours: DU

Over 57,000 students have registered on a Delhi University portal for admission to undergraduate courses within 24 hours, according to official figures. The portal went live at 5 pm on Saturday and will remain open till July 4.According to ...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 645pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths--------------------------------------------...

Likely job cuts, salary reductions to have relatively low impact on SBI: Chairman

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar assured shareholders that the likely job cuts and salary reductions in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic will leave relatively low level of stress on the bank as the proportion of business from government and quasi-go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020