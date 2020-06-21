5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram at 4.16 pm today, National Centre for Seismology said.

Earlier on June 18 at around 7.29 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale had hit 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram, said National Center for Seismology.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)