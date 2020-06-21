Coronavirus eclipses viewing of solar eclipse in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 21 (PTI): The coronavirus-induced restrictions eclipsed the viewing of the solar eclipse by the public from the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium here on Sunday. The annual phenomenon attracted children and the scientific fraternity to see the eclipse from the planetarium with the authorities making arrangements for the viewing.

But this year, no arrangements were made because of the pandemic. "Due to the restrictions in force for COVID-19, no arrangement was made for the public to view the eclipse from the planetarium," said a statement.

To compensate for the missed opportunity, the authorities arranged online streaming of the eclipse. During the eclipse, the doors of many temples were shut and re-opened after the phenomenon got over.

The temple authorities performed 'Shuddhikaran' ritual by cleaning the deity and washing the temple precincts..