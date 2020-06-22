Left Menu
NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:07 IST
According to NASA, asteroid 441987 (2010 NY65) is set to pass the Earth on June 24 at 12:15 pm IST or 7:44 am BST. Image Credit: Pixabay

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration aka NASA has recently detected one huge asteroid approaching towards Earth. Asteroid 441987 (2010 NY65) is estimated to be around 310 metres in diameter and 1017 feet long. According to the scientists, the approaching asteroid is four times taller than India's Qutub Minar in Delhi or three times the size of London's Big Ben.

According to NASA, asteroid 441987 (2010 NY65) is set to pass the Earth on June 24 at 12:15 pm IST or 7:44 am BST. The space rock will be 2.3 million miles away while passing the Earth. NASA reported that the asteroid would have a staggering velocity of up to 12.89 kilometres per second. This speed is 14 times faster than a bullet.

"No one should be overly concerned about an Earth impact of an asteroid or comet," NASA experts said. "The threat to any one person from auto accidents, disease, other natural disasters and a variety of other problems is much higher than the threat from NEOs (near Earth objects)," NASA added.

This is the third incident of asteroid passing in June. The first asteroid passed through the earth on 6 June. It was 570 meters in diameter. It passed through the earth at a speed of 40,140 kilometers per hour. The asteroid was named 2002 NN4.

However, NASA has not ruled out the probabilities of an asteroid colliding with the Earth in the near future. "Over long periods of time, however, the chances of the Earth being impacted are not negligible so that some form of NEO insurance is warranted. Over long periods of time, however, the chances of the Earth being impacted are not negligible so that some form of NEO insurance is warranted," NASA said, as reported by Mirror.

Many may not know that NASA is capable to prevent the collision of our planet by an asteroid. NASA has varied techniques to deflect an asteroid by using nuclear fusion weapons by setting off above its surface for slightly altering the asteroid's velocity without fracturing it.

"Another option that has been discussed includes the establishment of large solar sails on a small threatening object so that the pressure of sunlight could eventually redirect the object away from its predicted Earth collision," NASA clarified.

