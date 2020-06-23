Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extreme weather ‘record’ likely in Arctic Circle, says UN weather agency WMO

According to WMO, air temperatures in the Arctic from 2016 to 2019 were the highest on record.

UN News | Geneva | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:32 IST
Extreme weather ‘record’ likely in Arctic Circle, says UN weather agency WMO
“The WMO is seeking to verify reports of a new temperature record north of the Arctic circle”, WMO spokesperson Clare Nullis told journalists in Geneva. Image Credit: (Flickr)

Reports that temperatures in a Russian town in the Arctic Circle likely reached a record 38C (100.4F), last weekend, have been approved by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) pending final verification, it said on Tuesday.

"The WMO is seeking to verify reports of a new temperature record north of the Arctic circle", WMO spokesperson Clare Nullis told journalists in Geneva. "It was reported in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk amid a prolonged Siberian heatwave and an increase in wildfire activity."

If the Russian authorities confirm the temperature observation taken last Saturday, WMO will then refer the finding for a further detailed review by an international panel of experts, Ms Nullis explained.

The region of Eastern Siberia now in the spotlight is known for its weather extremes in winter and in summer, with temperatures above 30C (86F) not unusual in July.

This latest report of an Arctic temperature more typical of the Tropics comes a few months after the Argentine research base, Esperanza, on the northern tip of the Antarctic peninsula, set a new record temperature of 18.4C (65.3F) on 6 February. The Arctic heating up twice as fast

According to WMO, the Arctic is heating at roughly twice the global average. The heat spike follows a prolonged Siberian heatwave and wildfire period, Ms Nullis explained, after an unusually warm spring that was also characterised by a lack of snow.

Data from WMO show that May was about 10C (18.5F) above average in many parts of Siberia, "and it was this extraordinary heat which actually drove, made the warmest May on record for…the northern hemisphere, and also we think at a global level as well", said Ms Nullis.

According to WMO, air temperatures in the Arctic from 2016 to 2019 were the highest on record.

Sea ice declines

Equally worrying, the volume of Arctic sea ice in September 2019 – after the melting season - declined by more than 50 per cent, compared to the average from 1979 to 2019.

WMO's verification process involves requesting additional information from the Russian meteorological service Roshydromet, including the readings, the type of equipment used and how the observation corresponds to others taken by surrounding weather stations.

"Those data will then be very carefully examined by an international panel of atmospheric scientists who, once they discussed it, will make a recommendation as to whether or not the observation is valid," said Professor Randall Cerveny, WMO Rapporteur, in a statement.

He added: "The end result will be incredibly valuable information that will help climate scientists better understand climate, engineers and medical doctors better prepare for climate extremes and even the general public in achieving a better appreciation of climate change across this planet."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1.26 lakh students register for DU undergraduate courses

Over 1.26 lakh students have registered on the Delhi UniversityS admission portal for under-graduate courses, according to official figures. The total number of registrations stands at 1,26,671, while 37,802 students have paid registration ...

Renewable energy min proposes basic customs duty on solar equipment from Aug: Singh

Power and New Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday said his ministry has proposed to impose basic customs duty BCD on solar cells, modules and inverters from August. Singh informed stakeholders about the proposal during a deliber...

Thane COVID-19 count touches 23,492; TMC chief replaced

Thane on Tuesday reported 925 COVID-19 cases, taking the districts count to 23,492, while 41 deaths during the day took the toll to 812, an official said. The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane city is now 6,630, Kalyan 3,970, Mira-Bhayander...

Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets. Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020