3.3 magnitude quake hits Meghalaya
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit 79 km west of Tura in Meghalaya on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.ANI | West Garo Hills (Meghalaya) | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:34 IST
On Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 63 km northeast of Dharmanagar in Tripura while 4.5 magnitude quake struck south of Champhai in Mizoram. (ANI)
