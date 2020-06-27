Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit 332 km Northeast of Hanle in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt in the area at 12:32 hours (IST) today.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit 79 km west of Tura in Meghalaya, as per the National Centre for Seismology. (ANI)