88 pc excess rainfall in MP this month: IMD

Besides the early onset of monsoon, the atmospheric systems also caused rain, he said. The state capital Bhopal received 407.1 mm rainfall in the last 27 days against its average normal rainfall of 98.5 mm (313 per cent excess), he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-06-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 11:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bhopal, Jun 28 (PTI)Madhya Pradesh has received 88 per cent excess rainfall in June so far as compared to the normal average due to the early onset of monsoon and conducive atmospheric systems, an IMD official said on Sunday. The monsoon arrived in Madhya Pradesh on June 14 and became active in the entire state in next 10 days, G D Mishra, senior meteorologist of India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal office said.

Earlier, the monsoon used to reach Madhya Pradesh in the second half of June and would take time to expand its footprint in the while state, he said. This time, barring Gwalior and Jabalpur districts, the state has received 88 per cent excess rainfall between June 1 and June 27, Mishra said.

Against the normal rainfall of 99.1 mm, the state has received 186.4 mm rain, which means 88 per cent excess, the official said. Besides the early onset of monsoon, the atmospheric systems also caused rain, he said.

The state capital Bhopal received 407.1 mm rainfall in the last 27 days against its average normal rainfall of 98.5 mm (313 per cent excess), he said. However, Gwalior received 34.3 mm downpour (37 per cent less) against the average normal rainfall of 54.5 mm rainfall between June 1 and June 27.

Likewise, Jabalpur received 90.5 mm rainfall (25 per cent less) against its average normal rainfall of 120.7 mm during the period , he said. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely at isolated places in the state in the next 24 hours.

