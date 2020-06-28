Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fully prepared to deal with any locust attack: Haryana govt

He said the administration managed to eliminate 35 per cent of a swarm of locusts which had entered Rewari around 5 pm on Friday and settled in the villages around Jatusana at night. "We were apprehending that they will move towards Rohtak and Sonipat, but due to a change in the wind direction they moved towards Gurgaon, Delhi and then towards Uttar Pradesh," he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-06-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 17:18 IST
Fully prepared to deal with any locust attack: Haryana govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana government is fully prepared to deal with any locust attack, state Agriculture Minister J P Dalal said on Sunday, as he credited officials for a timely response to tackle an infestation of the short-horned grasshoppers in Rewari district. He also said the Rewari district administration will conduct a survey to assess the damage caused to crops by locusts. The locust swarms have been coming in waves into Rajasthan from Pakistan over the last one and a half months and devouring crops along their path as they cross from one state to another.

"We have sufficient stocks of insecticides, pesticides, machinery to deal with locust attacks. Our officials swing into action as soon as these insects settle down on vegetation, trees, soil, etc," Dalal said. He said the administration managed to eliminate 35 per cent of a swarm of locusts which had entered Rewari around 5 pm on Friday and settled in the villages around Jatusana at night.

"We were apprehending that they will move towards Rohtak and Sonipat, but due to a change in the wind direction they moved towards Gurgaon, Delhi and then towards Uttar Pradesh," he said. Dalal, who visited fields in Bohatwas Bhondu and Parkhotampur villages in Rewari's Jatusana on Saturday, said the farmers have been assured that the administration is assessing the damage caused to their crops due to the locust attack.

The district administration has been directed to send to the chief minister a report with a preliminary estimate of the damage. A special 'girdwari' (revenue survey) will be ordered and the affected farmers will be suitably compensated by the government, Dalal said.

The minister refuted the Congress' allegation that the state government had completely failed to prevent a locust attack despite being aware of the possibility for a long time. It was because of the preparations made by the government much in advance that 35 per cent of the locust swarm was eliminated during a night-long operation carried out by the Rewari district administration, Dalal said. He added that even experts from the central government who visited Rewari to take stock of the situation had appreciated the timely measures taken by the district administration.

A huge swarm of locusts reached Rewari on Friday with parts of it settling in various villages of Jatusana and Khol blocks of the district overnight. From Rewari, the locusts entered Gurgaon, neighbouring Delhi, on Saturday. In many villages where locusts were spotted, the farmers beat 'thalis' (plates) and other utensils, while some burst firecrackers to drive away the insects. The local administration deployed tractor-mounted spray facilities for the purpose.

A month ago, too, Haryana had issued a high alert after locust swarms attacked crops in neighbouring Rajasthan and a few other states. However, luckily, the insects had moved away from the state. Popularly known as "tiddi dal", locusts have highly migratory habits and voracious feeding behaviour. They keep flying during day time and settle down only after dark in the evening.

This insect can eat more than its body weight. A one square kilometer of locust swarm containing around 40 million locusts can in a day eat as much food as 35,000 people. In May, India battled a devastating desert locust outbreak. The crop-destroying swarms first attacked Rajasthan and then spread to Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

According to an advisory issued by the Centre, there can be more locust attacks in the near future..

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Slain terrorist's mother, militant's sister arrested for involvement in terrorist recruitment in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested the mother of a slain terrorist and the sister of an active militant in Kulgam district for their alleged involvement in terrorist recruitment, officials said on Sunday. The sister of active terrori...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 640pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths--------------------------------------------...

Suicide, domestic violence cases surged during lockdown in Ludhiana: Police

A hike is witnessed in suicide and domestic violence cases in Ludhiana during the lockdown with 100 cases of suicide and 1500 domestic violence complaints registered during the period, said Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Akhil C...

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors eye economic data, stimulus measures as stocks rally stalls

Upcoming U.S. economic data and deadlines for renewing some fiscal stimulus measures in July could prove key tests for an equities rebound that has wavered in recent weeks. The benchmark SP 500 has risen about 34 from its late March lows. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020