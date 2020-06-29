Left Menu
Development News Edition

Geo-research scholars come together at NGRSM to discuss Geosciences

The two-day webinar held last week included 20 invited talks from distinguished speakers from all around the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 15:55 IST
Geo-research scholars come together at NGRSM to discuss Geosciences
Prof. Ashok Sahani, Chairman of Governing Body of WIHG, motivated young scholars to carry out research for the benefit of society. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

Geo-research scholars came together in a webinar to discuss Geosciences for Society focusing on areas like natural resources, water management, earthquake, monsoon, climate change, natural disaster, river systems and so on at the 4th National Geo-research Scholars Meet (NGRSM) organised by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), Dehradun an autonomous institute under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India.

Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary DST, Chief Guest and Patron of the event in his inaugural address spoke about various aspects of geo-research like mapping of springs, geosciences for civil engineers, the study of climate change with respect to crop and water, the convergence of various technologies in the field, use of solar energy in agriculture and sustainable development.

The two-day webinar held last week included 20 invited talks from distinguished speakers from all around the nation.

Prof. Ashok Sahani, Chairman of Governing Body of WIHG, motivated young scholars to carry out research for the benefit of society. Dr KalachandSain, Director WIHG, and senior scientists from the institute also gave presentations on current trends and societal relevance of geoscience research.

The NGRSM started in 2016 as a regular event of WIHG to encourage young researchers and students to improve their research interests, providing them with a platform to share their research work, receive feedback from the peers and refine their ideas. The event also provides them with an opportunity for interaction with the eminent geoscientists and for understanding the latest trends in Geo-science research.

This year, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 4th NGRSM was organized through a webinar, a first one of this kind from WIHG. A total of 657 scholars participated in this event from around 82 different universities, institutes, and other organizations of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

English FA cuts 82 jobs as pandemic wipes out Wembley events

The English Football Association is set to make 82 people redundant as it faces a shortfall of 300 million pounds 370 million over four years due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the sport and restarting without fans in stadiums. W...

Nagpur: Cong opposes fuel price hike, BJP inflated power bills

Nagpur in Maharashtra witnessed two sets of protests on Monday, with Congress workers joining their colleagues statewide to condemn the hike in fuel prices, and the BJP decrying what it claimed were inflated electricity bills. The BJP prote...

Former French PM Fillon embezzled public funds, court rules

A French court on Monday found former Prime Minister Francois Fillon guilty of embezzlement of public funds in a fake jobs scandal that wrecked his 2017 run for president and opened the Elysee Palace door for Emmanuel Macron.Fillons bid for...

Auto exports slump 73 pc in May due to lockdown disruptions: EEPC India

The auto exports plunged 73 per cent last month to USD 230.3 million about Rs 1,736 crore as compared to the year-ago period with shipments to key markets like the US and Mexico registering a sharp decline owing to supply-chain issues due t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020