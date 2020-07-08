Science Department reassigns R15m to support COVID-19 interventions: Nzimande

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, says the Department of Science and Innovation is in the process of implementing multiple interventions, including the use of African medicine, as immune-modulators and anti-Coronavirus therapeutics.

Addressing the media on Wednesday on further measures being implemented on COVID-19 within the Higher Education, Science and Innovation sectors, Nzimande said the Indigenous Knowledge-Based Bio-Innovation Programme has been working with the African Medicines COVID-19 Research Team in researching several South African herbs and formulations, with documented evidence for treatment of respiratory infections, signs and symptoms.

"One of the herbs our team is working on is Artemisia Afra (Umhlonyane in Nguni languages)," Nzimande said.

Nzimande said the department has reassigned R15 million from existing Indigenous Knowledge projects to support COVID-19 interventions. The department has submitted a proposal for additional funding, especially for clinical studies, Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME) support cultivation, agro-processing, and job creation.

Research of Cannabis Industrialisation Master Plan

The Minister said the department is also leading a Research and Innovation Pillar of the Cannabis Industrialisation Master Plan.

"To this extent, our focus is to develop medicinal products for COVID-19, cancers, diabetes, TB and HIV/Aids and neurodegenerative diseases, amongst others."

He said the Indigenous Knowledge-Based Bio-Innovation Programme has five other platforms in nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, technology transfer (incubation) and commercialisation (entrepreneurship), which includes the South African Bureau of Standards, University of Venda, University of Witwatersrand, University of South Africa (UNISA), Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and emerging SMEs supported by these platforms.

Guidelines for Evaluation of Traditional Medicines

Nzimande said processes are underway at the South African Health Products Authority (SAHPRA) for the establishment of dedicated structures for African medicines regulations, evaluation of African medicines clinical trials, and registration of these medicines for commercial and clinical application.

"As the Department of Science and Innovation, we place a high value in conducting ethical and responsible research, development and innovation initiatives as we continue to build on our previous work with the World Health Organisation-African Regional Office (WHO-AFRO) in the development of Guidelines for Evaluation of Traditional Medicines.

"Our partnering healer's organisations and Indigenous Knowledge-based SMMEs are fully apprised on these processes. On 8 and 18 May 2020, the department's African Medicines Platform held a meeting with WHO-AFRO to review the role of African medicines against COVID-19 and to discuss ways in which South Africa can work with WHO-AFRO in ensuring that recognised research protocols are observed," the Minister explained.

Natural Indigenous Products Fund

Together with the Technology Innovation Agency and the Industrial Development Corporation, Nzimande said the department has created the Natural Indigenous Products Fund, under the Bio-Products Advancement Network South Africa (BioPanza) initiative.

"Through these initiatives, we will be creating small and medium enterprises owned by Indigenous Knowledge holders, thus, creating decent job opportunities, alleviating poverty, and empowering the poor.

"Our department's decadal plans envisage the establishment of an Indigenous Knowledge-based Bio-Innovation Institute, which will be a precursor to Africa's first Plant-Based Pharmaceutical Industry," Nzimande said.

Support to government's testing drive

To strengthen South Africa's Active Case Finding (ACF) strategy, Nzimande said the Department of Science and Innovation -- together with the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) -- issued a call for proposals to South African companies and researchers to develop Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) reagents and kits that can be locally manufactured to address bottlenecks in South Africa's COVID-19 testing.

The Minister said the call was developed in collaboration with the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) and SAPHRA and has developed specific guidelines for the registration of locally developed tests, reagents and test kits.

"This is a unique example of multiple government departments, research councils and funding agencies working together with academia and the private sector to accelerate local innovation," Nzimande said.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the department embarked on a process to repurpose some of the country's laboratories to assist in testing. This resulted in a number of laboratories, which we're doing other scientific work, being supported to refocus on work in support of COVID-19.

"I am pleased that today labs such as those at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Centre for Proteomic and Genomic Research (CPGR), KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP) and the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), among others, are already conducting tests or ready to receive samples from the NHLS.

"The CSIR, for example, is already doing tests for Eskom and Gold Fields. This is directly assisting our country's state of readiness, as we work towards getting our economy back on track," the Minister said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)