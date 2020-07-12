Swarms of locusts seen in UP
Swarms of locusts were seen in Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, Gonda, and Agra districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. In a statement issued here, the state agriculture department said, "Locusts were on Sunday seen at different places in Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, Gonda, and Agra.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-07-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 21:44 IST
Swarms of locusts were seen in Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, Gonda, and Agra districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. In a statement issued here, the state agriculture department said, "Locusts were on Sunday seen at different places in Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, Gonda, and Agra. "The agriculture department is continuously monitoring the locusts, and the task to eliminate them will begin late in the night. Two teams of the department are keeping an eye on the movement of the insects," it said. District Magistrate of Lucknow Abhishek Prakash told PTI, "All locusts have been driven away from the district. Teams were active throughout the day and sound equipment was used."
