An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Assam
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Karimganj region on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).ANI | Karimganj (Assam) | Updated: 16-07-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 08:55 IST
As per NCS, the tremors were felt at 07:57 am today.
