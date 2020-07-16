Swarms of locusts active in parts of Rajasthan, UP: Agriculture Ministry
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:43 IST
The swarms of locusts are active in Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Nagaur, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Sikar, Ajmer, Pali, Alwar and Jalore in Rajasthan and Shravasti and Lakhimpur Kheri districts of Uttar Pradesh.
The Ministry said control operations have been done in 1,52,173 hectares area in states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar by state governments till July 15. (ANI)
