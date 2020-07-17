Left Menu
Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 hits Papua New Guinea, tsunami warning briefly issued

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage and the PNG National Disaster Centre declined to comment until it had received a briefing. Wau is an inland former gold mining town with a population of about 5,000, about 150 km (93 miles) south-west of PNG's second-largest city, Lae.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 09:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A warning for "hazardous tsunami waves" was briefly issued for coastal regions within 300 km (186.41 miles) of Wau in Papua New Guinea's northeast, after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the region, the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake struck about 12.50 pm local time at a depth of 85 km (52 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), and struck offshore 18 km (11 miles) east-southeast of Wau. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially issued a tsunami warning but said about an hour later the danger had passed.

A person who answered the phone at the Lae City Hotel said they had felt the quake but there was no property damage. "It's normal, the earthquake, here. The staff is okay. They just kept ongoing," the person said.

The hotel was fully booked but all the guests were out at the time of the quake, the person added.

