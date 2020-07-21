Left Menu
Madagascar govt. plans to purchase ten tree-planting drones to achieve reforestation

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antananarivo | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:46 IST
The government of Madagascar has planned to purchase ten tree-planting drones with a transplanting capacity of 400,000 trees per day, this year, according to a news report by Afrik 21.

The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will enable the large island to achieve its reforestation objectives, i. e. the restoration of more than 4 million hectares of forest and land by 2030.

Madagascar is using ecological engineering techniques to restore its flora. The East African country will purchase a dozen tree-planting drones before the end of 2020.

It is a revolutionary technological innovation in the reforestation industry, as ten of those flying machines would theoretically be capable of planting up to 400,000 trees a day.

Created in the United States following the work of former U.S. Space Agency (NASA) engineers, the drones first fly over an area to map it and then collect data on soil conditions and topography, combining them with satellite data.

The UAVs then determine the best locations for seed development. Ultimately, the drones shoot a small biodegradable capsule into the soil that contains a germinated seed and nutrients.

Prime Minister Christian Ntsay has announced the Madagascan project to purchase ten planting UAVs as he presented the environmental segment of the government's general policy implementation report to the Senate.

The purchase of the planter drones should enable trees to be sown in hard-to-reach areas and optimize the results of the reforestation campaigns currently underway.

