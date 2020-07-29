Left Menu
The asteroid is presently near Mars and its orbit is expected to cross that of Earth in about one million years' time, said SPACE India, a private institute where the two 14-year-old girls received training.

Science News Roundup: Wooly mammoth skeleton found in lake in Russia's Arctic; Scientists revive 100 million-year-old microbes and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Woolly mammoth skeleton found in lake in Russia's Arctic

Russian scientists are poring over the stunningly well-preserved bones of an adult woolly mammoth that roamed the earth at least 10,000 years ago, after local inhabitants discovered its remains in the shallows of a north Siberian lake. Part of its skull, several ribs and foreleg bones, some with soft tissue still attached to them, were retrieved from Russia's remote Yamal peninsula above the Arctic circle on July 23. Scientists are still searching the site for other bones.

Scientists revive 100 million-year-old microbes from deep under seafloor

Scientists have succeeded in reviving microbes retrieved from sediment deep under the seafloor in the heart of the South Pacific that had survived in a dormant state for 101.5 million years in research illustrating the resiliency of life on Earth. The microbes, spanning 10 major and numerous minor groups of bacteria, may be the planet's oldest-known organisms. The scientists said on Tuesday the microbes were present in clay samples drilled from the research vessel JOIDES Resolution about 245 feet (74.5 meters) under the seafloor, below 3.5 miles (5.7 km) of water.

School girls in India discover Earth-bound asteroid

Two teenage girls from India have discovered an Earth-bound asteroid by poring through images from a University of Hawaii telescope, an Indian space education institute said on Monday. The asteroid is presently near Mars and its orbit is expected to cross that of Earth in about one million years' time, said SPACE India, a private institute where the two 14-year-old girls received training.

Solar power with a difference as ITER nuclear fusion assembly starts

Work has begun to assemble giant components to build an experimental nuclear fusion reactor in France that is expected to start up in 2035 and deliver energy in a process inspired by the sun, the ITER project said on Tuesday. Launched in 2006 and based in southern France, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) had planned to test its first super-heated plasma by 2020 and achieve full fusion by 2023.

