Left Menu
Development News Edition

77 new butterfly species found in Matheran: BNHS

With this, the total number of butterfly species in the Matheran forest has now gone up to 140, city-based Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) scientist Mandar Sawant said. Matheran is spread over an area of 214.73 sq km and is located about 80 km from the Maharashtra capital.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 10:03 IST
77 new butterfly species found in Matheran: BNHS

As many as 77 new species of butterflies have been found in the ecologically sensitive forest of Matheran hill station near Mumbai during a study conducted there over the last eight years, according to the Bombay Natural History Society. With this, the total number of butterfly species in the Matheran forest has now gone up to 140, city-based Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) scientist Mandar Sawant said.

Matheran is spread over an area of 214.73 sq km and is located about 80 km from the Maharashtra capital. "The eight-year-long rigorous study undertaken by BNHS from 2011 to 2019 has resulted in the discovery of 77 new species of butterflies in Matheran," the non-governmental research organisation said in a statement.

"After a span of 125 years, for the first time such a study was undertaken to discover the flying beauties at Matheran," it said. Scientists from BNHS and Somaiya Vidyavihar University here have published a research paper, titled 'Finding the forgotten gems: Revisiting the butterflies of Matheran after 125 years, with the introduction to the novel colour barcode for depicting seasons and activity of the Indian butterflies', in the community peer-reviewed Biodiversity Data Journal.

A strong seasonal variation in butterfly diversity was observed. The maximum diversity of butterflies was recorded during winter, and the least during monsoon, BNHS said in its statement. "A high similarity of butterfly species composition was observed between the pairs of sites studied, tending towards perfect nestedness. This also emphasises the fact that butterfly diversity in the region is quite stable and chances of emigration to, or immigration from, surrounding regions are very low, the study said.

"Further, we introduced a novel barcode system for denoting seasons and activities of Indian butterflies and hope this will help butterfly biologists to concisely and effectively present the data, the statement said. The research paper is an outcome of eight years of field work with 22,833 observations and usage of colour bar- coding system by Mandar Sawant, Dr Nikhil Modak and Sagar Sarang in the forests of Matheran, it added.

In 1894, British researcher J A Betham surveyed the hills of Matheran for its butterfly diversity. He had reported 78 butterfly species back then and expressed hope that someone from Bombay (now Mumbai) would take up survey in future and might report some more butterflies, a BNHS official said, adding that they have now taken it a step forward.

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: PGA Championship shows golf in a 'good place'; Blue Jackets eliminate host Leafs to advance and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.PGA Championship shows golf in a good placeThe performance of some of the PGA Tours brightest young talents at the PGA Championship shows the future of golf is in good hands, as seasoned ...

Egypt mulls law to protect women's identities as MeToo movement escalates

By Menna A. Farouk CAIRO, Aug 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Egyptian lawmakers are pushing for a new law to protect the identity of women coming forward to report sexual abuse and assault as the nations MeToo movement picks up speed.An Eg...

Researchers find clue to improve artificial vision for patients with retinitis pigmentosa

Important findings that could potentially improve the performance of retinal prostheses creating an artificial vision for blind individuals have been reported by a team of Korean researchers. The Korea Institute of Science and Technology KI...

Wellness Programs by Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems to Integrate the Signature Happiness Course and Meditation and Breathing Practices by The Art of Living

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India The signature course effectually fosters emotional health Aims to enhance health and emotional wellness through restorative techniques Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems, a company t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020