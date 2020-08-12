Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Humanity versus disease showcased and Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world'

Research published on Monday based on data obtained by NASA's Dawn spacecraft, which flew as close as 22 miles (35 km) from the surface in 2018, provides a new understanding of Ceres, including evidence indicating it remains geologically active with cryovolcanism - volcanoes oozing icy material.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 02:26 IST
Science News Roundup: Humanity versus disease showcased and Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world'

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Humanity versus disease showcased as London's Science Museum reopens doors

Exhibits showcasing humanity's battle with infectious disease will greet visitors recently emerged from coronavirus lockdowns when London's Science Museum re-opens its doors next week after its longest closure since World War II. "Medicine: The Wellcome Galleries" tracks medical advances through history, and its timely displays include an iron lung used for polio patients in the 1950s, an isolation trolley from the 1970s, PPE from the Ebola epidemic, and statistics on the effectiveness of vaccinations.

Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground

Ceres, the largest object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, is an "ocean world" with a big reservoir of salty water under its frigid surface, scientists said in findings that raise interest in this dwarf planet as a possible outpost for life. Research published on Monday based on data obtained by NASA's Dawn spacecraft, which flew as close as 22 miles (35 km) from the surface in 2018, provides a new understanding of Ceres, including evidence indicating it remains geologically active with cryovolcanism - volcanoes oozing icy material.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Struggling live-event workers protest in Lisbon to save pandemic-hit sector

Banging on their flight cases, hundreds of struggling live-event workers took over one of Lisbons main squares Tuesday night to urge the countrys government to help them survive the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Acros...

Colombia tops 400,000 coronavirus cases, deaths close to 13,500

Colombia topped 400,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as deaths climb toward 13,500 and intensive care units in the capital Bogota remain near capacity. The Andean country has 410,453 confirmed cases of the virus, the health minis...

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar faces latest U.S. progressive to face primary challenge

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress and no stranger to criticism from across the aisle, faces a challenge from fellow Democrats hoping to unseat her in a primary election on Tuesday. Progressive...

UPDATE 1-Congresswoman Ilhan Omar latest U.S. progressive to face primary challenge

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress and no stranger to criticism from across the aisle, faces a challenge from fellow Democrats hoping to unseat her in a primary election on Tuesday. Progressive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020