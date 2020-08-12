Left Menu
Development News Edition

New insights into star formation in small galaxies

An international research team has found that dormant small galaxies can slowly accumulate gas over many billions of years.

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:00 IST
New insights into star formation in small galaxies
The Phoenix dwarf galaxy (Image Source: ESO). Image Credit: ANI

An international research team has found that dormant small galaxies can slowly accumulate gas over many billions of years. When this gas suddenly collapses under its own weight, new stars are able to arise. The new work is published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

There are around two thousand billion galaxies in our Universe and, while our own Milky Way galaxy encompasses between two to four hundred billion stars, small dwarf galaxies contain only tens of thousands to a few billion stars. How stars are formed in these tiny galaxies has long been shrouded in mystery. Now, a research team from Lund University, Sweden, has established that dwarf galaxies are capable of lying dormant for several billion years before starting to form stars again.

"It is estimated that these dwarf galaxies stopped forming stars around 12 billion years ago. Our study shows that this can be a temporary hiatus," said Martin Rey, an astrophysicist at Lund University and the leader of the study. Through high-resolution computer simulations, the researchers demonstrate that star formation in dwarf galaxies ends as a result of heating and ionisation from the strong light of newborn stars across the Universe.

Explosions of so-called white dwarfs -- small faint stars made of the core that remains when normal-sized stars die -- further contribute in preventing the star formation process in dwarf galaxies. "Our simulations show that dwarf galaxies are able to accumulate fuel in the form of gas, which eventually condenses and gives birth to stars. This explains the observed star formation in existing faint dwarf galaxies, which has long puzzled astronomers," said Rey.

The computer simulations used by the researchers in the study are extremely time-intensive: each simulation takes as long as two months and requires the equivalent of 40 laptop computers operating around the clock. The work is continuing with the development of methods to better explain the processes behind star formation in our Universe's smallest galaxies. "By deepening our understanding of this subject, we gain new insights into the modelling of astrophysical processes such as star explosions, as well as the heating and cooling of cosmic gas," said Rey.

"In addition, further work is underway to predict how many such star-forming dwarfs exist in our Universe, and could be discovered by astronomical telescopes," added Rey.(ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader DK Aruna questions KCR over shifting Chief Engineer's office from Gadwal

BJP leader and former Telangana minister DK Aruna on Wednesday questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos plan to shift the office of Chief Engineer from Gadwal here. Why is he Telangana CM acting vindictively against Gadwal district Ar...

Complete failure of law and order machinery: Cong on Bengaluru violence

The Congress on Wednesday condemned the violence in Bengaluru in which three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage irked over a social media post, and alleged that it was a complete failure of the...

Bengaluru violence: Karnataka Congress sets up fact-finding committee to visit affected areas

Karnataka Congress on Wednesday said it has set up a fact-finding committee to visit the violence-hit areas in Bengaluru and condemned the incident which claimed three lives and left 60 police personnel injured. Have set up a Congress Fact ...

Assam govt to transfer Rs 1,000 per month to each family

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a direct cash transfer scheme under which families in the state will get about Rs 1,000 per month. Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, Today we have announced the biggest direc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020