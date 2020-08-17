Left Menu
Woolly flying squirrel spotted in Uttarakhand's Gangotri National Park

Woolly flying squirrel, that was thought to be extinct some seventy years back, was spotted at Gangotri National Park in Uttrakhand's Uttarkashi, informed Forest Research Institute, on Monday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-08-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 11:04 IST
Woolly flying squirrel spotted in Uttarakhand's Gangotri National Park
The rare Woolly flying squirrel spotted at Gangotri National Park in Uttrakhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Woolly flying squirrel, that was thought to be extinct some seventy years back, was spotted at Gangotri National Park in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, informed Forest Research Institute, on Monday. "The Woolly flying squirrel was considered extinct 70 years ago in the IUCN Red List. We spotted this squirrel in 18 of the 13 forest divisions of the state during a survey," said the institute.

However, the scientists of Wildlife Institute of India situated in Dehradun have spoken of the presence this squirrel in the Bhagirath valley, and rare photographs of the have also been found. "Woolly flying squirrel uses its furry claws as a parachute to fly," Forest Research Institute told media.

