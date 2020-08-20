Left Menu
Development News Edition

ARI Pune comes up with synthetic route for producing flavonoids molecules

According to the recent work published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal, ‘ACS Omega’ by Dr Pratibha Srivastava and her team from ARI has developed the first total synthesis of flavonoids such as rugosaflavonoids, podocarflavone, and isoflavone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:20 IST
ARI Pune comes up with synthetic route for producing flavonoids molecules
Dr Srivastava also expressed confidence in the compounds synthesized by her PhD student Ninad Puranik, for problems associated with women during the perimenopausal phase. Image Credit: Flickr

Flavonoid molecules, like rugosaflavonoids, podocarflavone, and isoflavone found to inhibit tuberculosis and chikungunya, have so far been isolated from plants. For the first time, scientists have unearthed the route to synthesize the molecules in the lab, paving the path for ensuring their availability at all seasons without overexploiting the medicinal plants that contain them.

Scientists from Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India, have come up with the first synthetic route for producing flavonoids molecules related to the treatment of tuberculosis and chikungunya. Preliminary indications have been witnessed regarding probable treatment response to COVID 19.

According to the recent work published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal, 'ACS Omega' by Dr Pratibha Srivastava and her team from ARI has developed the first total synthesis of flavonoids such as rugosaflavonoids, podocarflavone, and isoflavone. 'Rugosaflavonoid A' is reported from a Chinese medicinal plant Rosa rugosa. 'Podocarflavone A' is isolated from the plant Podocarpus macrophyllus.

"Most ayurvedic products are rich in flavonoids. Flavonoids are mostly present in tomato, onion, lettuce, grape, apple, strawberry, peach, and other vegetables. A diet rich in flavonoids protects us from diseases related to heart, liver, kidney, brain, and other infectious diseases. Right now, the world is facing a traumatic situation due to COVID-19. Since flavonoids boost-up immunity, a flavonoid-rich diet is recommended," explains Dr Srivastava.

Flavonoids are normally isolated from plants. However, inconsistency in natural products can occur in different seasons, places, and species. Along with these hurdles, over-exploitation of medicinal plants puts an extra burden on the environment.

To overcome these problems, such products can be developed by synthetic protocols in the laboratory by simple and cost-effective methods. The synthetic natural products possess a structure and medicinal properties similar to the natural product.

The chemical structure of flavonoids is similar to the female hormone 17-beta-estradiol (estrogen). Therefore, flavonoids can ease the lives of women who face problems in the premenopausal stage.

"While synthesizing rugosaflavonoids, my team has obtained dihydro rugosa flavonoids, which are found to be more potent in inhibiting highly infectious diseases like chikungunya and tuberculosis. Computational analysis of these molecules to inhibit COVID-19 by targeting spike protein, proteases and RdRp is also obtained, and the results are exciting," says an exuberant Dr Srivastava.

Dr Srivastava also expressed confidence in the compounds synthesized by her PhD student Ninad Puranik, for problems associated with women during the perimenopausal phase.

"In synthetic chemistry, the analogues of natural products can be prepared by the same route. At times the analogues show better medicinal properties than the natural products," said Dr Srivastava.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have any official release but that cant restrict fans from speculating what they can see next. The imminent season will surely see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. Other actors like...

CMA CGM India appoints Atit Mahajan as MD

Shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group on Thursday said it has appointed chartered accountant Atit Mahajan as its new managing director for India operations. CMA CGM started its operations in India in 1989 and it has a network of 27 o...

WB has over 2300 containment zones

West Bengal has over 2300 containment zones even as recovery percentage of Covid-19 patients in the state is better than the national rate, acoording to government sources. The highest number of containment zones are in Nadia district follo...

DMK veteran, former Minister Rahman Khan dead

Veteran DMK orator and former Minister A Rahman Khan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, died here on Thursday. He was 77 and died of heart attack, his family said.He was treated at a hospital for a week recently. He was discharged after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020