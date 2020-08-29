Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Kharagpur researchers develop microneedle to administer drug in a painless way

We have further integrated this microneedle and micropump to achieve controlled drug delivery." He said the device would find extensive use in any form of transdermal medication.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-08-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 13:02 IST
IIT Kharagpur researchers develop microneedle to administer drug in a painless way

Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have developed a microneedle which is capable of administering large drug molecules in a painless way, a statement issued by the institute said on Saturday. The Institute's Department of Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering has not only reduced the diameter size of the microneedles but also increased the strength so that they do not break while penetrating the skin, it said.

The microneedle can be used even in COVID-19 vaccination in future, besides for insulin delivery, the statement said. "A typical use could be achieved in insulin delivery or medication for diseases of the lymphatic system, skin including some forms of cancer, or even COVID-19 vaccine," lead researcher Prof Tarun Kanti Bhattacharyya said.

He said, "We have fabricated high strength glass carbon microneedles which can withstand the skin resistive forces. Added to this is our designing of the ionic polymer metal composite membrane based micropump which increases the flow rate of the drug molecules in a controlled and precise manner. We have further integrated this microneedle and micropump to achieve controlled drug delivery." He said the device would find extensive use in any form of transdermal medication. "The more we engage in multidisciplinary R&D, the better we would be able to produce customized microneedle based effective delivery systems," he added.

The microneedle has the potential to transform the drug delivery system from the current syringe based one to a painless but effective experience for the patients. The drug delivery device has been successfully tested with animals as per medical protocol.

The researchers have also filed for a patent in India and published the research in IEEE and Nature journals. The research for this innovation was funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and Department of Science of Technology of Government of India, the statement added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

There shouldn't be further delay in NCDRC appointments: SC

There should not be a further delay in appointing members of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission NCDRC, the Supreme Court has said, asking the Centre to complete the process soon. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant ...

Zimbabwe's 'keyboard warriors' hold protests off the streets

Unable to protest on the streets, some in Zimbabwe are calling themselves keyboard warriors as they take to graffiti and social media to pressure a government that promised reform but is now accused of gross human rights abuses. Activists u...

NMDC's Board approves demerger of Chhattisgarh steel plant

Hyderabad, Aug 29 PTI The Board of Directors of NMDC Limited approved the demerger of its upcoming three million tonne per annum capacity steel plant in Chhattisgarh, the PSU has said. The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting ...

3,252 new COVID-19 cases push Odisha's tally to 97,920

Odisha recorded 3,252 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus count in the state to 97,920, informed the state health department. It further stated that at present there are 29,571 active cases of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020