Odisha proposes to set up a Bulk Drug Park at Gopalpur

Considering the potentiality of a bulk drug park in the state, the chief secretary directed the State Implementing Agency (SIA) to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and work out the detailed proposal within a fortnight, Sharma said. "The proposal for setting up the park in Tata SEZ at Gopalpur received in principle approval in the meeting," Sharma said, adding that the location of the proposed drug park spot is well connected with port and railway.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:54 IST

The Odisha government on Friday accorded in-principle approval to a proposal for setting up a Bulk Drug Park within the Tata Steel Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Gopalpur in Ganjam district, a senior official said. The project proposal was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy. The proposed project is part of the state government's aim of creating employment opportunities through industrialization in the non-mineral sector.

Industries secretary Hemant Sharma presented the feasibility report along with technical and financial details of the park. Considering the potentiality of a bulk drug park in the state, the chief secretary directed the State Implementing Agency (SIA) to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and work out the detailed proposal within a fortnight, Sharma said.

"The proposal for setting up the park in Tata SEZ at Gopalpur received in principle approval in the meeting," Sharma said, adding that the location of the proposed drug park spot is well connected with port and railway. It is less than two hours from the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar and the existing airstrip at Gopalpur could also be utilized for required communication.

The land is well connected with NH-16 which is considered as the spine for the proposed Odisha Economic Corridor, he said. The land parcel of around 1000 acres required for the park, is available in the Tata SEZ in Gopalpur. "The SPV will be formed involving IDCO as the lead promoter and TSSZEL (Tata Group) and co-promoter to carry forward the project proposal, a statement released by the chief secretarys office said.

Sharma said that the park would have all the advanced infrastructure facilities including central effluent treatment plant, solid waste management, warehousing, dedicated power distribution system, steam generation and distribution system, common cooling system, advanced testing laboratories, centre of excellence, technology business incubator and intellectual property right services. The cost of the infrastructure development in the park was estimated around Rs 1,500 crore, he said, adding that the project would be implemented through financial support of both the Central and state government.

The proposed park would create employment opportunities for around 5,000 people, Sharma said. The chief secretary directed the Industries department to send the proposal to the Government of India within September 25.

