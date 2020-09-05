Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. How Jerry Falwell Jr. mixed his personal finances with his university's

After parting ways with President Jerry Falwell Jr in the wake of personal scandals, Liberty University has hired a firm to investigate “all facets” of Falwell’s tenure, including the school’s financial and real estate operations. There may be much to untangle. U.S. coronavirus deaths projected to more than double to 410,000 by January

U.S. deaths from the coronavirus will reach 410,000 by the end of the year, more than double the current death toll, and deaths could soar to 3,000 per day in December, the University of Washington's health institute forecast on Friday. Deaths could be reduced by 30% if more Americans wore face masks as epidemiologists have advised, but mask-wearing is declining, the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said. FBI, spy agencies will not say if attending U.S. House election security briefing

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and key U.S. spy agencies on Friday would not say whether they will participate in a classified briefing on election security, which the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee has scheduled for Sept. 17. In a letter to John Ratcliffe, President Donald Trump's Director of National Intelligence (DNI), committee Chairman Adam Schiff explicitly requested that experts from DNI, the FBI, the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security participate in the briefing. George Washington University investigating white professor who masqueraded as Black

George Washington University said on Friday it is investigating the case of a white professor who wrote in a blog that she faked multiple Black identities that were central to her writings and research. The situation came to light after the publication of a blog post by Jessica Krug, in which the white author confesses to falsely claiming Black Caribbean heritage. Suspect in fatal Portland shooting was killed by officers during arrest: NYT

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a supporter of the Patriot Prayer group in Portland was killed on Thursday night when authorities moved to arrest him, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/03/us/michael-reinoehl-arrest-portland-shooting.html?referringSource=articleShare, citing officials familiar with the investigation. The suspect Michael Reinoehl was killed during an encounter in Lacey, southwest of Seattle, according to the report. 'Rare, dangerous' heat wave to hit California, U.S. West

A record heat wave with temperatures of up to 125 Fahrenheit (49 Celsius) was set to punish California starting on Friday as another extreme weather event raised risks of more forest fires and rolling blackouts. The "deadly heat wave" of "rare, dangerous and very possibly fatal" temperatures was forecast across Southern California for the U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Los Angeles said. White nationalism upsurge in U.S. echoes historical pattern, say scholars

The first Black woman is on a major party presidential ticket, Americans of all races are showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and at the same time white nationalists are ramping up recruiting efforts and public activism. That nationwide backing for America's stated goal of equal rights for all has been met by a rise in hate-related activities is part of a decades-long pattern in the United States, six scholars and historians say - any expansion of civil rights for a minority group leads to a rise in intolerance. Facebook removes pages of right-wing group Patriot Prayer after Portland unrest

Facebook Inc on Friday removed the pages of U.S. right-wing group Patriot Prayer and its founder Joey Gibson, a company spokesman told Reuters. Patriot Prayer has hosted dozens of pro-gun, pro-Trump rallies. Attendees have repeatedly clashed with left-wing groups around Portland, Oregon, where one group supporter was killed this week. Jacob Blake pleads not guilty to charges prior to Kenosha shooting

Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man whose shooting by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, reignited nationwide protests over racism and police brutality, pleaded not guilty on Friday to criminal charges filed prior to the shooting. A complaint accuses Blake of criminal trespass, third-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct based on statements by his ex-girlfriend at the time, the mother of three of his children, who told police Blake broke into her home on May 3 and sexually assaulted her before stealing her truck and debit card. Rochester, NY police union says officers acted by book in using hood in man's arrest

The head of Rochester, New York's police union on Friday defended the actions of officers involved in the March arrest of Daniel Prude, a Black man whose death triggered protests, saying they followed protocols in using a hood to restrain him. "They had to do exactly what they did," Rochester Police Locust Club President Michael Mazzeo told a news conference on Friday, adding that there was a "substantial amount of evidence to show why the protocols" used by the officers were employed.