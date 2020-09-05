Two mild quakes hit Palghar in Maha

Two low-intensity earthquakes were experienced in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday. The tremors were recorded late on Friday night within a gap of nearly half an hour, he said.

The first earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was felt in Dahanu tehsil at 11.41 pm, while the second one of 3.6 magnitude was recorded at 12.05 am in Talasari tehsil, chief of Palghar district disaster control cell Vivekanand Kadam said. There was no report of loss of life or damage to property due to the quakes, he said.

"The tehsildars of Dahanu and Talasari have been directed to carry out a survey in their respective tehsils to know the after-effects," Kadam added. An official from Talasari police station said people ran out of their houses following the quake and remained out some time due to fear.

Palghar district, especially its Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018..