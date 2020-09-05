Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan coastguard suspends search for crew from capsized cattle ship due to bad weather

Japan's coastguard on Saturday suspended its search for crew missing from a cattle ship in the East China Sea due to bad weather from a typhoon, a coastguard said. A third crewman from the Gulf Livestock 1 that capsized in a storm off Japan with a crew of 43 and a cargo of nearly 6,000 cattle, was found alive on Friday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-09-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 13:00 IST
Japan coastguard suspends search for crew from capsized cattle ship due to bad weather
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's coastguard on Saturday suspended its search for crew missing from a cattle ship in the East China Sea due to bad weather from a typhoon, a coastguard said.

A third crewman from the Gulf Livestock 1 that capsized in a storm off Japan with a crew of 43 and a cargo of nearly 6,000 cattle, was found alive on Friday. The search continued through noon Japan time (0300 GMT), without finding more crew, but vessels, airplanes and divers were pulled out due to bad weather, Junpei Sakaguchi, an officer at search and rescue division at the 10th regional maritime safety headquarters of Japan Coast Guard told Reuters by phone.

"We plan to resume the search when sea and weather conditions improve, but we don't know when that would be as it will depend on weather," he said. The powerful Typhoon Haishen is approaching southwestern Japan, with weather forecasters warning of heavy rainfall, huge waves and high tides.

The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan on Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai police cooperating with CBI in Sushant case: Minister

Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the Mumbai police is extending full cooperation to the CBI in its probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death. A Central Bureau of Investigation CBI team has been camping in Mumbai s...

INSIGHT-TikTok troubles narrow gap between Beijing and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has long positioned himself as a global internet entrepreneur, largely eschewing Chinese government involvement, but U.S. demands to sell his crown jewel TikTok are testing the boundaries with Beijing.A year a...

FEATURE-'Trapped again': Quarantined Ecuador indigenous groups fight Amazon oil spill

When the Kichwa community closed off their village near the Coca River in Ecuadors northern Amazon rainforest in March to protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic, they planned to live off fishing and whatever food they could grow....

‘Jack Reacher’ series ropes in Alan Ritchson to play lead role

Titans star Alan Ritchson is set to play the titular character in the upcoming Jack Reacher series set at Amazon StudiosThe show is based on Lee Childs Jack Reacher book series, revolving around a U.S. Army veteran investigating suspicious ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020