Four mild quakes hit Palghar district in Maha; no casualties

Palghar district, especially its Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-09-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 21:26 IST
Four low-intensity earthquakes were experienced in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday. The tremors were recorded from Friday night till early hours of Saturday, he said.

The first earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was felt in Dahanu tehsil at 11.41 pm, while the second one of 3.6 magnitude was recorded at 12.05 am in Talasari tehsil and the last one measuring 2.7 on Richter scale was record at 6.36 am, chief of Palghar district disaster control cell Vivekanand Kadam said. There was no report of loss of life or injuries due to the quakes, he said.

"The tehsildars of Dahanu and Talasari have been directed to carry out a survey in their respective tehsils to know the after-effects," Kadam added. An official from Talasari police station said people ran out of their houses following the quake and remained out for some time due to fear.

Many houses in the tehsil have developed cracks due to the tremors of varying intensity, Dahanu SDO Ashima Mittal said, adding that panchanama of the damages has been completed. Palghar district, especially its Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018.

