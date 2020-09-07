Light rain in parts of Delhi

Parts of Delhi received light rain on Monday, bringing respite from the humid weather. The rainfall was recorded in parts of Lutyens' Delhi, Ashok Vihar and Rohini.

The Safdarjung Observatory received 1.3 mm rainfall between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm while the Palam Observatory recorded 15.9 mm rainfall during the same time. The weatherman had forecast light to moderate rain on Monday. The minimum temperature on Monday morning was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.