Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 323 cr hospital building project in HP

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 323 crore contract to build a 240-bed hospital building in Himachal Pradesh. The project has been awarded by CPWD, Himachal Pradesh.

"Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured new order aggregating to Rs 323.32 Crore for Construction of 240 Beds Hospital Building of Dr Radha Krishnan Medical College and Hospital at Hamirpur district (HP)," the company said in a regulatory filing. It also said its total order inflow during the FY2020-21 stands at Rs 712.82 crore.