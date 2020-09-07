Left Menu
At least half a dozen workers fell ill on Monday after being exposed to a toxic gas that leaked from a factory in the MIDC industrial estate in Boisar here in Maharashtra, fire brigade officials said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:18 IST
6 workers fall sick after gas leak from factory in Maha
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

At least half a dozen workers fell ill on Monday after being exposed to a toxic gas that leaked from a factory in the MIDC industrial estate in Boisar here in Maharashtra, fire brigade officials said. An officer at the Boisar MIDC fire station said the gas leaked from a tank of the factory containing formaldehyde chemical.

Formaldehyde is a colorless, strong-smelling gas used in making building materials and many household products. The leakage happened around 7.20 am before operations started in the factory, but the gas spread to nearby industrial units affecting workers there, he said.

Workers in the adjoining units complained of irritation in the eyes, nausea, itching and difficulty in breathing among other complications, he said. At least half a dozen workers fell sick and were rushed to nearby private hospitals where they are stated to be out of danger, the official said.

A probe is underway into the incident, he added.

