Kangana claims civic body may demolish her Mumbai office

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials at her office premises here and expressed apprehension they may demolish the property. However, the civic body said the visit by its officals was part of a regular exercise undertaken to keep a tab on illegal constructions in suburban Bandra where her office is located.

Kangana's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) has drawn ire of the ruling Shiv Sena whose leaders are targeting the BJP for defending her. In a tweet on Monday, she said officials of the Sena- ruled civic body visited her office and may demolish the property on Tuesday.

Stating that she has done nothing illegal on her property, the actor said BMC should show the illegal construction with a notice. "They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors," she tweeted. "I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property," she added.

Parag Masurkar, deputy municipal commissioner, confirmed that a team of officials inspected Ranaut's office set up in a row house located in the upmarket Pali Hill area of Bandra. He said the visit was a part of regular exercise to keep a tab on illegal constructions and the team also inspected some other row houses in the area.

Masurkar said as per their records it (Ranaut's office) was a residential property, and they wanted to confirm if any changes have been made in the structure. According to BMC sources, the team is likely to submit a report within a couple of days after which further course of action will be decided.