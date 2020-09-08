Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aligarh Smart City project should be expedited: Yogi tells officials

Twenty-five projects worth over Rs 50 crore are underway in the division, the UP government said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. Adityanath said that Aligarh, one of the six nodes of the ambitious Defence Corridor project, is a hub of hardware manufacturing, including the lock industry, and holds immense potential for industrialisation and job creation in the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-09-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 22:32 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said the Aligarh Smart City project should be fast-tracked as the city has to play an important role in realisation of the dream of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. He was reviewing development projects in Aligarh division -- comprising Aligarh, Kasganj, Etah and Hathras districts -- through video conferencing from his official residence in Lucknow. Twenty-five projects worth over Rs 50 crore are underway in the division, the UP government said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Adityanath said that Aligarh, one of the six nodes of the ambitious Defence Corridor project, is a hub of hardware manufacturing, including the lock industry, and holds immense potential for industrialisation and job creation in the state. The Chief Minister asked for a departmental review of the construction of a 'No Frills Airport' at Aligarh, the statement said. The CM asked officials to prepare an action plan to take ODOP (one district one product) scheme forward. "Like the lock industry of Aligarh, every district has some possibility or another to be explored under this scheme," he added. Public representatives, including lawmakers, thanked the chief minister for setting up a state university in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap in Aligarh, the statement said.

"They said that Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh was the one who gave land for AMU (Aligarh Muslim University), but his name was never mentioned and not a single stone was erected in his name, but it was because of CM Yogi Adityanath that a separate university is now being set up his name," the UP government said in the statement..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh reports 377 new COVID-19 cases, one death

A total of 377 new COVID-19 cases, 226 discharges and one death were reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday.The Chandigarh Health Department said that total count of cases now stands at 6,372 including 2,334 active cases, 3,960 discharges and 75...

Positive Covid tests in no-lockdown Sweden hit lowest rate since pandemic began

Sweden carried out a record number of new coronavirus tests last week with only 1.2 coming back positive, the health agency said on Tuesday, the lowest rate since the pandemic began at a time when countries across Europe are seeing surges i...

52 migrants returning to their workplace in Goa detained on suspicion of being trafficked

Fifty-two migrants from Jharkhand returning to their workplace in Goa were detained by police on suspicion that they were being trafficked, officials said. The migrants from Ranchi and Gumla districts used to work at a seafood company in Go...

Mexico diverted money from development to contain migration

Under pressure from the United States to reduce migration, the Mexican government diverted money from a fund intended to spur regional development to instead renovate immigration detention centers and bus migrants away from the US-Mexico bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020