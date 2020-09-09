Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj govt to amend Registration Act to check land fraud

For agricultural land, the owner will be required to produce documents like 7/12 extract and the property card issued by city survey office, it said. Moreover, approval from a competent officer has been made mandatory if a piece of land belongs to the Centre or state government or owned by any government authority, the release added..

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:59 IST

The Gujarat government on Wednesday said it will amend the Registration Act, 1908, to curb instances of illegal transfer of land and properties by fraudulent means or by use of force. A Bill proposing some major changes in the existing Registration Act will be tabled in the Assembly session, starting September 21, an official release said.

As per the proposed provisions, anyone found guilty of trying to illegally grab land and property through bogus documents or by using threat or force will be sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment along with a penalty equivalent to the market price of the property, it said. To make property registration process more people-friendly, it is proposed that common citizens,without taking help of lawyers or document makers, can directly register their properties online using a draft document.

To stop land mafias from grabbing land by producing bogus documents or power of attorney during registration, it is now proposed that land owners must produce various documents to prove that they are the bona fide owners, the release said. For agricultural land, the owner will be required to produce documents like 7/12 extract and the property card issued by city survey office, it said.

Moreover, approval from a competent officer has been made mandatory if a piece of land belongs to the Centre or state government or owned by any government authority, the release added..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Israel hopes India and China will sort out their differences in 'peaceful way'

Israel on Wednesday expressed hope that India and China will sort out their differences in a peaceful way, amidst mounting tension between the two Asian giants over the border issue. We hope that all things will be sorted out in a peaceful ...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Subdued atmosphere grips new La Liga season

After a brief yet turbulent close-season marked by the attempted departure of Lionel Messi, little transfer activity and the renewed threat of the coronavirus in Spain, La Liga returns on Friday with a decidedly gloomy outlook. Fans are not...

Dry weather in Delhi, rain unlikely over next few days

Dry weather pushed the mercury up slightly in the national capital on Wednesday. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum of 35.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.Humidity leve...

Hezbollah allies sanctioned by US denounce Washington's move

A powerful political group allied with militant Hezbollah denounced Wednesday the US sanctions imposed against one of its senior members, saying they infringe on Lebanons sovereignty and will not succeed in extracting any concessions. The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020