New Meghalaya Assembly building will be completed by Dec 2021: Speaker

Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Wednesday expressed optimism that the new Legislative Assembly building will be completed by December 2021. The speaker said the building being built at a cost of Rs 141.14 crore will be one of the most iconic structures in the entire northeast region.

The speaker, accompanied by the Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling, Chief Secretary MS Rao and top government officials conducted a spot inspection at the site in New Shilling Township, about 12 km away from here. "We also intend to complete the construction of the new building by December, 2021. Our intention is also that the first budget session of the Assembly should be held in the new building in 2022, when the state will celebrate its 50th year of statehood," the speaker said.

"(Once completed), I feel that the new Assembly building will be one of the most iconic structures (in the region)," he said. Informing that 50 per cent of work at the site has completed, Metbah said, "I am happy to inform that the progress in terms of the civil works is 50 per cent and we expect that it will be completed by the end of October or first week of November, this year." The project is being executed by the Uttar Pradesh- based Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd.

The speaker admitted that the project is facing a shortage of labour force due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "The contractor has suffered a lot with labourers. We have discussed at length the need for more skilled people to come in from outside the state. I have also spoken to the political department on this and the issue has been taken care of," he said.

The Burmese Teak heritage Legislative Assembly building was reduced to ashes in 2001 when a fire broke out and the Assembly is currently being run at the Rabindranath Tagore's Cultural Centre here.